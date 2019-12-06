We beat Amaechi today, we’re ready to humiliate others – IPOB threatens

By Nwafor Sunday

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has confirmed the attack of the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, in Spain, Madrid.

The proscribed group noted that its members living in Spain voluntarily attacked Amaechi and vowed to continuously humiliate more ‘corrupt politicians’, anywhere in the world.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by the group’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, IPOB opined that the attack was carried out following the instruction given to them by their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Recall that Kanu who lost his Father today, had in a statement ordered his followers to disgrace, humiliate and attack any politician seen abroad.

In view of his command, IPOB in the last few months, first attacked the former deputy senate president, Dr Ike Ekweremadu in Germany. They tore his cloths and pelted eggs and stones at him.

However, connecting to the event of today, Emma Powerful averred: “Yes, IPOB beat Amaechi, the transport minister, based on the standing order given by our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to reprimand those politicians who think they have arrived.

“IPOB Spain, precisely, Madrid beat minister of transport Dr Chibuike Amaechi in Spain. The order was there before the attack on former deputy Senate President Dr Ike Ekweremadu in Nuremberg Germany.”

He warned that the group will carry out more attacks on “corrupt politicians for bringing untold hardship to the people”.

“IPOB is warning all those corrupt politicians who brought hardship to the people that we are waiting for them anywhere we meet or see them. We are telling the whole world why they must be dealt with because they are not sincere to the people to the suffering citizens.

“We ask them to retrace their steps, otherwise IPOB in the diaspora will continue to treat their foolishness anywhere around the world,” Powerful added.

Vanguard