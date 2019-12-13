We are not aware of APC rally in Edo, Obaseki, Ojezua insist

…warn troublemakers against breach of public peace

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has insisted that as leader of the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), he is not aware of the proposed rally by the party in the state.

This is as the State Chairman of the APC, Anselm Ojezua Esq., also stressed that the party was not organising any rally whatsoever in the state.

You would recall that the Inspector General of Police, IGP had yesterday, given an order for the suspension of the rally.

However, the governor, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said checks with the state secretariat of the party indicated that there was no rally holding in Edo State, warning troublemakers not to breach the peace enjoyed in the state.

According to him, “We want to reiterate that we are not aware of any rally being organised in the state by the APC. As the leader of the party, it is only proper that the governor is made aware of any such rally. But as at Thursday, we were not aware of any rally, as there has not been communication between the Governor’s office and the party chairman to that effect.

“As a former National Chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and founding member of the APC, Chief Tony Momoh, has recently averred, the governor of a ruling party in a state remains the leader of the party in the state. So, as leader of the party, the governor not being aware of such a rally, only goes to show that it is suspect.

“We want to consequently warn troublemakers to steer clear of the state and not attempt actions that would lead to breach of peace. During the last security meeting, we reviewed the situation in the state and zeroed in on the rising cult clashes in the state. Relevant security agencies have been put on notice to check the incident and ensure that people celebrate the yuletide season in peace.”

On his part, Ojezua insisted that the party was not holding a rally in the state, warning against the breach of peace by provocative actions of individuals who want to bring the name and character of the party in the state to disrepute.

In an earlier statement, Ojezua said neither the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, who is the leader of the APC in Edo State nor other leaders of the party is aware of the purported declaration rally, adding, “It is therefore highly provocative and capable of creating breach of peace.”

Ojezua urged members of the APC in the state not to have anything to do with the event, adding, “The organisers of that event are sufficiently seasoned and experienced as politicians to know the proper procedure and tradition usually attendant to this sort of event.”