We are committed to preserving democracy, rule of law ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his administration’s resolve to ensure the preservation of rule of law, battle corruption and protect tenets of democracy in the country.

He said the federal government, apart from prioritising the welfare of the people, is also unrelenting in enthroning hard work and honesty as a way of tackling the deep-rooted corruption that has become a monster in the society.

The President, who spoke through his representative, the Deputy Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission, Dr. Sulaiman Yusuf, at the 44th Convocation Ceremony of the Obafemi Awolowo University, (OAU), held at the Oduduwa Hall, Ile-Ife Osun state on Saturday.

President Buhari while expressing dismay for the ills of the society that has crept into the University system, stressed that the Federal Government would not hesitate to deal seriously with any university official found culpable of sex-for-mark syndrome, sexual harassment or any other abuses of office.

He also worries over the trend of exodus of university graduates who contributed mainly to building a great country in foreign countries rather than staying back to build a greater Nigeria, pleading with youths to use their intellectual prowess to building a greater Nigeria.

He also said his administration would continue to encourage closer relationship between the university and the industrial sector in a bid to ensure that critical research findings would be useful to resolving myriads of problem confronting the country.

“We as a nation have once again reiterated Our choice of democracy as the system of government by which we hope to imbibe an all-round development. Our administration is fully committed to ensuring that the sanctity of its mandate is fully preserved. With this policy enunciated and every Programme instituted, we shall ensure that our democratic culture takes firmer roots and legacies further entrenched. We will not falter in our commitment to following due process, preserving the sanctity of the rule of law, battling deep-rooted corruption which has become a monster, securing lives and property of our people and revamping critical infrastructure.

“We will continue to be unrelenting in enthroning hard work, honesty and place welfare of our citizens above anything else”, the President said.

The University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede in his address revealed that the institution has patented a Pleuracheck, a rapid diagnostic test for pleural effusion, QTB test, (Nisun TB test), an antimalaria powdered herbal mixture among others.

He added that apart from ensuring regular academic calendar, the school has also commenced work on new Students’ Village which is expected to provide 10,000-bed space, adding that a Media and communication studies would soon take off in the school in collaboration with Troyka Nigeria Limited.

Earlier in his address, the University’s Chancellor, the Etsu Nupe, Dr. Yahaya Abubakar charged the doctorates degrees graduates to take with them into the society the conquering spirit of the University to become successful in the competitive labour society.

“I, therefore, urge you to be more courageous as you go into the world with twist and turns, bumpy hills, crossroads and many dead ends. You must try to enjoy the journey at every point in time, even the errors we make must eventually serve some purposes, if for nothing but to give us deeper appreciation of our triumphs and teach us the way not to go. So I urge you to enjoy the hills and valleys which life challenges pose”, he said.

Also the Pro-Chancellor of the institution, Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi disclosed that the university’s decision to honour Ibukunoluwa Awosika, Dr. Benedict Oramah and Abiodun Shobanjo was borne out of the selfless service to humanity.