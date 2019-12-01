Breaking News
Translate

Watford’s Sanchez Flores gets the sack after just 85 days as head coach

On 3:08 pmIn News, Sportsby

Sanchez Flores

Watford sacked their second manager of the season on Sunday with Quique Sanchez Flores leaving the club bottom of the Premier League table.

The Spaniard managed just one win in 10 league games in charge during his second spell at Vicarage Road after replacing Javi Gracia in September.

“Quique is a man of great integrity and it was clear how much he wanted to have a positive impact, but ultimately results have dictated our decision,” said Watford chairman and CEO Scott Duxbury.

READ ALSO: ‘Courtois is the best goalkeeper in the world’ ― Belgium boss Martinez

“The appointment of a new head coach is imminent, and with nearly two-thirds of the season remaining, we will provide all the support necessary to make the coming months successful.”

Defeat to fellow strugglers Southampton on Saturday left Watford six points from safety with just eight points from their opening 14 games of the season.

Sanchez Flores returned to Watford just three months ago having also taken charge for the 2015/16 season when the Hornets finished 13th in the Premier League and reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

However, he was unable to recreate that success with his only league victory coming at Norwich last month.

A run of six defeats in 12 games in all competitions also included an 8-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City.

VANGUARD

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!