Waste mgt: Sanwo-Olu acquires new waste compactors for LAWMA

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to present undisclosed number of newly acquired waste compactors to the state Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, for more efficient and effective waste management in the state.

This came even as management of LAWMA reiterated the agency’s commitment to improving the waste operations rendered by Private Sector Participants, PSPs, through robust government assistance to sustain their businesses.

The Managing Director of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, made the remarks onThursday, while presenting consolatory cheques to three PSP, operators whose compactors got burnt on active duty

Gbadegesin, during an interactive session with PSP operators at LAWMA Ogudu zonal facility, noted that the authority would not relent in its effort to provide a business friendly environment for the waste collectors, as well as a climate of partnership and collaboration.

According to Gbadegesin, “LAWMA would early next year (2020) take delivery of new compactors being procured by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration in a determined effort to tackle the challenge of waste management in the state.”

He recalled that no one could accurately predict future occurrences in business, hence, the need for the operators to get insurance cover for their operational vehicles, to mitigate unforeseen occurrences that are not palatable.

He said 2019 had been an eventful year for waste management in the state and the end of the year interactive session became necessary to dialogue over subsisting challenges hampering their operations and work towards proffering solutions to them.

The LAWMA boss was emphatic that the administration of Sanwo-Olu would stop at nothing to support the waste collectors in the execution of their statutory duties, promising that the in-coming year would witness drastic improvements in waste management services across the metropolis.

Responding, the president of Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria, AWAMN, Mr. David Oriyomi, profoundly lauded the humanitarian gesture of the government on the cheque presentation, promising renewed enthusiasm of PSP operators, to work tirelessly towards making Lagos cleaner and livable for residents.

He commended the state government for improving the condition of landfill sites in the metropolis, which would pave way for efficient turn-around time of waste evacuation trucks, urging the government to do more to boost the welfare of PSP workforce.

The interactive session was attended by various environmental stakeholders in the state, including the Chairman, House Committee on Environment, Lagos State House of Assembly, Desmond Elliot.

