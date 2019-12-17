WASCO steps up promotion of food seasoning, safety

Kindly Share This Story:

Partners HEWAN to debunk myths around MSG

By Chioma Obinna

In a move to educate Nigerians on the health safety of its products, the West African Seasoning Company Limited (WASCO), makers of Ajinomoto food seasoning, has stepped up engagement of key stakeholders the medical profession, food science and technology, sectors, women groups, traditional rulers, to discuss the safety of Monosodium Glutamate, MSG, food seasoning.

Speaking during the 10th Annual Symposium/Award ceremony of the Health Writers Association of Nigeria, HEWAN, themed: “Curbing the High Rate of Brain Drain in the Nigerian Health Sector”, WASCO’s Head of Marketing, Mr. Isah Shallangwa explained that almost all seasonings contain MSG.

He told the journalists drawn from the print, broadcast and online media platforms that contrary to negative rumours, Ajinomoto is 100 percent safe for human consumption.

Shallangwa assured of the safety of the product had long been scientifically proven and its safety approved by authorised agencies of the United Nations.

He said WASCO was committed to bringing out the natural taste in cooking through safe and cost-effective seasonings, urging that it was necessary to dispel any myth or misconception about MSG through the media.

“Umami substance is present in most natural foods such as meat, seafood, vegetables, cheese and milk. Glutamate is also abundant in breast milk. Umami seasoning enhances the taste of dishes and is a universal taste.

“It is one of the five basic tastes along with sweet, sour, salty and bitter. We have a lot of glutamate in our local foods. Iru, for instance, is umami. When you take Iru, you take a lot of glutamates” he explained.

On her part, WASCO’s Corporate Communication Officer, Mrs. Francisca Ikediashi, urged the heath journalists debunk myths and misconceptions about the seasoning and present facts to the public.

The HEWAN leadership commended WASCO for it’s support and contribution pledging that the media would continue to provide consumers with factual information about foods and seasonings.

“This awareness is a welcome development. A lot of our members have today been sensitised on the safety of your product. Now that the company has partnered with us for awareness creation, we are very happy. It is now our duty to take the information to the public,”

