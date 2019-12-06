Warri south majority leader hails Vincent Uduaghan at 52

By Jeremiah Urowayino

The majority leader of Warri South Local Government Council, Hon. James Urowayino Lori member representing Ekurede/ Ugbori Ward has felicitated with the former Commissioner of Transport in Delta State Mr. Vincent Uduaghan on the occasion of his 52nd birthday, describing him as a patriot who is loved by the political family in the State.

Lori in a congratulatory message to the former Commissioner of Transport said: “he is an epitome of selfless service to Delta sate particularly Warri south Local Government”.

The majority leader commended Uduaghan for demonstrating exemplary leadership, living above board and for serving as a source of strength and inspiration for many within Warri south Local Government council and the State at large.

He also praised the PDP chieftain for the dynamic leadership quality of his thought and respect for different opinions.

Lori while wishing Uduaghan good health, long life and happiness thanked God for his protection noting that the former commissioner has been providing purposeful leadership and promoting the interest of the Itsekiri Nation.