Breaking News
Translate

Warri south majority leader hails Vincent Uduaghan at 52

On 10:01 amIn Newsby

By Jeremiah Urowayino

Vincent Uduaghan

The majority leader of Warri South Local Government Council, Hon. James Urowayino Lori member representing Ekurede/ Ugbori Ward has felicitated with the former Commissioner of Transport in Delta State Mr. Vincent Uduaghan on the occasion of his 52nd birthday, describing him as a patriot who is loved by the political family in the State.

Lori in a congratulatory message to the former Commissioner of Transport said: “he is an epitome of selfless service to Delta sate particularly Warri south Local Government”.

READ ALSO:Abia Assembly moves to pass law prohibiting violence against all Persons(Opens in a new browser tab)

The majority leader commended Uduaghan for demonstrating exemplary leadership, living above board and for serving as a source of strength and inspiration for many within Warri south Local Government council and the State at large.

He also praised the PDP chieftain for the dynamic leadership quality of his thought and respect for different opinions.

Lori while wishing Uduaghan good health, long life and happiness thanked God for his protection noting that the former commissioner has been providing purposeful leadership and promoting the interest of the Itsekiri Nation.

 

 

 

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!