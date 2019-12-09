Wanted notorious kidnapper arrested for abduction of two teenagers in Katsina

…My accomplice duped, fled with my share of the ransom, says Suspect

By Bashir Bello

The Katsina State Police Command on Monday says it has arrested a wanted notorious kidnapper, Aliyu Sani in connection with the abduction of two teenagers, Abubakar Muhammad (12 years old) and Aliyu Ahmed (10 years old).

Sani’s accomplice, Abdulrahaman Danfillo was said to have fled.

Parading the suspect alongside others for various criminal offences at the police headquarter, the spokesperson of the command, SP Gambo Isah said the duo suspects (Sani and Dafillo) connived to deceive and took their victims to the bandits (their abductors) in Gora forest in Batsari local government area of the state.

SP Isah said the father of one of the victims, Muhammad was compelled to pay the sum of N150,000 as a ransom to secure his son’s release while the other victim, Ahmed escaped from the den of the kidnappers which led to the arrest of the culprit.

According to SP Isah, “On 4/12/2019 at about 20:00hrs, based on a tip-off, the Command succeeded in arresting one Aliyu Sani, m, aged 20yrs of Sabuwar Unguwa Quarters, Katsina, a member of notorious kidnap syndicate terrorizing Katsina Metropolitan Area.

“Some times in April 2019, suspect conspired with one Abdulrahaman Danfillo, aged 25yrs, of the same address (now at large) deceived and abducted one Abubakar Muhammad, m, aged 12yrs and Aliyu Ahmed, m, aged 10yrs all of Sabuwar Unguwa Quarters, Katsina and took them to Bandits at Gora forest, Batsari LGA of Katsina state as kidnapped victims.

“The father of Abubakar Muhammad was compelled to pay the sum N150,000:00k as ransom before his eventual release while the victim Aliyu Ahmed escaped from the den of the kidnappers in Batsari. The investigation is ongoing,” SP Isah said.

Interrogating Sani, he confessed to committing the crime and said his accomplice, Danfillo fled with his own share of the ransom paid to secure the release of one of the victims from captivity.

Sani said, “Abdulrahaman initiated me into this. We attend the same school as him in my area. I deceived the children who happen to be our neighbour to escort me to bring some dogs back home. We took the children to the kidnappers in Batsari. I don’t know the people but Abdulrahaman knows them because he is also a Fulani.

“in fact, when we got there it was in the dark night and they have even joined me with the victims before Abdulrahaman told them I was not part of the kidnap victim.

“He fled with my own of the ransom. We were given N30,000 from the ransom (N150,000) paid. I didn’t get any pay,” Sani said.

Three other suspected kidnappers arrested

The Police Spokesperson, SP Isah continued when he said the command also succeeded in arresting three other suspected kidnappers for threatening to kidnap one Shuaibu Bala or he parts with the sum of N150,000.

“On 29/11/2019 one Shu’aibu Bala, m, aged 36yrs of Gozaki village, Kafur LGA of Katsina state reported at Kafur Division that he has been receiving threat messages through phone call intimidating him to pay the sum of one hundred and fifty thousand (N150,000:00k) or himself or any member of his family risk being kidnapped by the callers.

“Consequently, on 04/12/2019 at about 17:00hrs, Operation Puff Adder led by DPO Kafur Division succeeded in smashing the syndicate at Unguwar Iliya village of Kafur LGA of Katsina state when they went to collect the ransom of N150,000 as demanded.

“The kidnappers arrested are Umar Audu, m, aged 20yrs, Yusuf Abubakar, m, aged 25yrs and Ussaini Isah, m, aged 30yrs all of Igabi LGA of Kaduna state.

“In the course of investigation twenty-three (23) cows suspected to be stolen were recovered in their possession. Suspects confessed to the crime. The investigation is ongoing,” SP Isah said.

