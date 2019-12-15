By Ayo Onikoyi

After three exciting stops, Access The Stars will head to Calabar this week. This comes fresh off the show-stopping performance by Fireboy, Wande Coal, SkiiBii, Ice Prince and Zlatan at the concert in Abuja.

The Old parade ground, in the central area of Abuja, witnessed a truly special night as music lovers got to see some amazing talents, as well as some established stars, come together to deliver a breathtaking show. Nothing short of exemplary was the performance from Zlatan Ibile who showed once more why he is so highly regarded. This high-level performance was equally matched by Fireboy, SkiiBii and Ice Prince.

Next up is the vibrant city of Calabar, where budding singers will get a chance to impress the judges; Seyi Shay, Kaffy and Tee-Y Mix.

“Nigeria is blessed with some amazing talents. Even I have been pleasantly surprised by the level of competition. I have enjoyed meeting and offering some tips to these talents and I’m excited to head to the next city.” Kaffy said after the auditions in Abuja.

The show coming up in Calabar will no doubt be just as monumental as the last. Music superstars such as Flavour, Timaya, MC Galaxy and Niniola will be looking to deliver an unforgettable experience to fans.

Access The Stars is powered by Access Bank Plc and Star Lager Beer as both brands continue their commitment to the Nigerian music scene. The winner of the show will walk home with up to 150 million Naira in cash and prizes.

Vanguard