Breaking News
Translate

Walmart withdraws Christmas sweater celebrating cocaine

On 5:45 pmIn Newsby

Walmart christmas sweater

It wasn’t the type of white powder that makes Christmas complete — American retail giant Walmart has withdrawn a festive sweater that celebrates cocaine.

The sweater depicts Santa Claus with straw in hand, and three white lines laid out on a table before him.

“Let it snow” is written underneath, in a slang reference to cocaine.

READ ALSO: 6 persons burnt, 10 shops destroyed as gas explosion rocks Ughelli

The description of the product, marketed by a third-party vendor on Walmart’s Canadian site, was explicit.

“The best snow comes straight from South America,” it said. “Santa really likes to savor the moment when he gets his hands on some quality, grade-A, Colombian snow.”

A Walmart spokeswoman told AFP on Tuesday that the sweaters were withdrawn from the site over the weekend, and have never been sold in the chain’s stores.

She was unable to say how long the sweaters were offered for sale.

The sweaters “do not represent Walmart’s values and have no place on our website,” the company said in a statement, apologizing “for any unintended offence this may have caused.”

VANGUARD

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!