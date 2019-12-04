VP Osinbajo’s wife advises young women, girls against indolence

Wife of the Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, has advised young women ànd girls against laziness and unruly behaviour in order to be successful in life.

Osinbajo gave the advice during the graduation ceremony of 370 out-of-school girls empowerment programme on Wednesday in Lagos.

She urged the out-of-school girls to live responsibly to be good role models to other girls around.

“I congratulate the graduating girls, I commend your dedication and I am impressed with your attendance in class and keen participation throughout the courses.

“I advise you to be hardworking and know that you are to live responsibly to be good role models to other girls out there,” she said.

Osinbajo said that abuse of any form was wrong and against collective humanity.

She urged Nigerians to work as advocates on violence against girl-child and women to enable them to function at their optimal level.

“Let us all be our brother’s keeper, whenever we notice an abuse, let us speak out, let us all stand up to help the victims of abuse and stand up to eradicate it in our communities.

“Our girls are precious and should be handled with care,” she said.

Mrs Adekorede Adenuga, representing the Director, Lagos State Office of the Public Defender, urged beneficiaries of the empowerment programme to ensure the acquired skills were judiciously utilised to achieve their goals.

Mrs Itunu Babarinde, Assistant Director, Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), representing Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, said that the empowerment of 370 girls would help in alleviating poverty in the state.

She urged the beneficiaries to ensure the various skills acquired reflected in their homes financially.

“Empowering a woman means empowering a nation, I advise that you all add value to your homes,” she said.

One of the beneficiaries, Praise Opeyemi, appreciated the sponsors of the programme for taking the girls from the state of hopelessness to realising their talents.

“I am excited because I have worked as a petrol attendant, nanny and all, but I am an entrepreneur now; am grateful to the sponsors of this programme and wish that they continue to allow more girls benefit.

“Am happy now because I will no longer put pressure on my parents for financial assistance, I will make sure I set up my business because I can now take up catering services and decorate,” she said.

Also, Kiyesi Nelly expressed excitement over everything learnt so far as she could now operate as a caterer with the certificate given to her without harassments from associations.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the beneficiaries received certificates and starter packs to enable them establish businesses based on the skills acquired.

The 370 empowered girls, who were from Ikorodu and Yaba Local Government Areas of Lagos, trained in beading on fabrics, gele tieing, party supporting services, decoration and make-up.

This empowerment programme was sponsored by the United Nations, European Union, Spotlight Initiative in collaboration with The Women’s Helping Hand Initiative, an NGO.

Vanguard News Nigeria.