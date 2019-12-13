Visa procurement hindering Nigerian squash team’s departure for world championships

Delay in obtaining entry visas to the U.S. is currently hindering the departure of Nigeria’s male squash team to the World Team Championships which begins in Washington on Sunday.

Uchenna Uba, Media Officer of Nigeria Squash Federation (NSF), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja they were however still hopeful the visas would be approved soon.

He also said four players and a coach would be making the trip for the event.

“We are in need of visas for three persons as two people have already acquired theirs long before now. So, we need visas for two players and the coach.

“We initially applied for more visas, for some technical officials, but due to the delay we have had to concentrate on securing visa for the two players and coach alone,’’ Uba added.

The federation spokesman however disclosed that they have other plans just in case the visas would not be ready. “But we don’t want to reveal it yet,” he said.

However, Uba said the team was prepared for the tournament, saying “we had two phases of camping. We spent one month in Ilorin and moved to Lagos where we competed in tournaments.

“The team is well prepared for the event and we can’t wait to be in the U.S.’’

NAN reports that the players picked to represent Nigeria are Tunde Ajagbe, Sadiq Taiwo, Onos Adegoke and Gabriel Olunmilayo, while Jonah Attah is the coach.

Vanguard News Nigeria