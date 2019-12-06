Virgin Land unveils Halima Abubakar, Anita Joseph as brand ambassadors

One of Nigeria’s leading real estate company, Virgin-Landmart Limited has unveiled star actresses and media personalities, Halima Abubakar and Anita Joseph its new brand ambassadors.

The unveiling of the two great actresses was held at the company’s head office on December 4, 2019, amidst cheers and applauds.

The event also featured the unveiling of the new Housing and payment plans, fashioned out by the reputable real estate company to make house ownership easy for prospective subscribers.

According to the General Manager, Ms. Nkem Okoye, Virgin-Landmart has always been known to partner and collaborate with the biggest corporate organisations and celebrities in Nigeria, as well as partnered with the successful organisation in the financial, constructions, telecommunications and several others.

She noted that the company was delighted to add Halimah Abubakar and Anita Joseph to the prestigious list. These women are phenomenal and illustrious personalities who have proven to be worthy of praise in the entertainment industry. Their brand is well recognized, that is why we have decided to make them our major brand ambassadors”. She said,

She added that the company is striving to advance its corporate commitment to make homes available to all categories of Nigerians through the company’s flexible instalment arrangement in consonance to subscriber’s affordability. Our payment plans vary from daily, weekly, and monthly, after the initial deposit fee of N10,000.

“We are currently running a promo on our Virginia Court Estate and Northern Rose Court in Ibeju Lekki and response is very high. Our company, Virgin-Landmart is different from the regular real estate you know. We don’t allocate lands without all necessary certificate in check. We have a verifiable C of O from the government and there is no Land Grabbing concern. We don’t sell lands under survey, we are transparent and we sell genuine lands and properties because we want to ensure our customers to have peace of mind when they buy from us”, she added.

