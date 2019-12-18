Videos: Ondo irate youths kill policeman, burn church over missing baby

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

IRATE youths have killed a policeman and set ablaze Sotitobire Miracle Centre in Akure, Ondo state where a one year old boy, Gold Kolawole was kidnapped over a month ago.

No fewer than six houses and five vehicles were razed by the youths who stormed the church headquarters in the Akure metropolis.

Reports had it that three persons were shot while many others were wounded.

Security operatives fled the scene as the irate mobbed them.

Some journalists were attacked and their vehicles damaged by the irate youths.

The identity of the murdered policeman could not be ascertained as at press time.

Vanguard gathered that the youths were enraged that leadership of the church still conduct services despite the development.

The General Overseer of the church, Prophet Alfa Babatunde has spent over eight days in the custody of DSS following a petition written by the parents of the missing child, Mr and Mrs Temitope Kolawole.

The state police command in the have been accused of foot dragging on the case of the missing boy following alleged moves by interested people including politicians to sweep the case under the carpet.

The spokesperson of the command Femi Joseph did not pick his calls when contacted for reaction.

However, Vanguard was later able to obtain a press statement signed by Femi Joseph.

In the statement, the Ondo Police command described the incident as misleading and spearheaded by a popular TV station.

“It is most unfortunate that this misleading information spearheaded by a popular TV station, has ignited a spontaneous reactions from the people leading to wanton destruction of properties and injuries to many,”

