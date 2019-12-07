Video: Wada, PDP ask tribunal to sack Gov Bello

In a rush to beat the 21 days deadline, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Kogi State, Musa Wada, Saturday evening, stormed the Kogi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal to enter his petition against Governor Yahaya Bello.

Wada arrived at the Registry of the tribunal situated at the premises of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory at Wuse 2, in company of his lawyer, Jubril Okutekpa, SAN, around 7 pm.

Though there was no power supply to the court, Wada, with the aid of lights from handsets, signed the over 1,500-paged petition that consisted of three Volumes, in the presence of officials of the court.