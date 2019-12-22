Breaking News
Video: Fireboy appreciates fans with a meet and greet

On 3:30 pm
Fireboy appreciates fans with a meet and greet
Fireboy

Amidst laughter, tears and goosebumps, Fireboy appreciates his loyal fans at a private rendezvous, following from the success of the release of his deputy album.

At the private rendezvous, where fans had to come to meet with him; he appreciate his loyalist with share hugs, Karaokes and more.

At the arrival of the bus, he thanked everyone for coming to meet with him and for patiently anticipating his arrival.

The night was drawn to a close with performances by Fireboy, leaving fans with memorable and pleasant experiences. The rendezvous was put together by Estol Africa.

Congratulations 🎉 . Coming off the success of the release of his debut album, Laughter, Tears and Goosebumps, @fireboydml took time out to appreciate his loyal fans at a private rendezvous where fans had to come to meet Fireboy, have tete a tetes, share hugs, Karaokes and more 🥳 . The rendezvous which was put together by @estolafrica peaked when the Fireboy party bus pulled up as everyone couldn’t wait to get on the bus that had everyone on a mini-tour on Lagos Island. At the arrival of the bus, he thanked everyone for coming out to meet with him and for being patient with him as they anticipated the arrival of the bus. The night ended with performances by Fireboy DML leaving fans and onlookers with an experience to cherish and remember 💯 . Video: @Uchekush_ Photos: @Osbaltphotography For more information about Fireboy DML, visit <www.fireboydml.com Keep up with Fireboy across social media platforms. @fireboydml @estolafrica . #BNxSC

