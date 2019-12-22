Video: Fireboy appreciates fans with a meet and greet

Kindly Share This Story:

Amidst laughter, tears and goosebumps, Fireboy appreciates his loyal fans at a private rendezvous, following from the success of the release of his deputy album.

At the private rendezvous, where fans had to come to meet with him; he appreciate his loyalist with share hugs, Karaokes and more.

At the arrival of the bus, he thanked everyone for coming to meet with him and for patiently anticipating his arrival.

The night was drawn to a close with performances by Fireboy, leaving fans with memorable and pleasant experiences. The rendezvous was put together by Estol Africa.

