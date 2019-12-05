Veteran musician, Chris Hanen of ‘Ozigizaga fame’ is dead

Veteran singer, Chris Hanen, popularly known for his hit track, ‘Ozigizaga’, has died at age 60.

The singer whose real name was Christian Aghanenu and popularly known in the 90s died after a brief illness.

The death of the renowned singer was announced by Former chairman of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), Tony Okoroji, on his Facebook page on Wednesday, Dec. 4. I just received with shock the news of the passing on of the great Ozigizaga exponent, Chris Hanen.

“Chris was a very talented and committed musician who worked with me closely on several projects in our days at EMI record.

“Last year, Chris Hanen was at the funeral of Moses of Flyxx and Mozzyz fame. He was also at COSON House for the celebrated funeral of Rub-A-Dub Master, Ras Kimono.

“Chris was a very humble and easy-going person who will be terribly missed by all of us in the music industry who knew him.

“May the soul of Chris ‘Ozigizaga’ Hannen rest in peace,” Okoroji wrote.

Chris Hanen became famous in the 1990s after the release of his debut album, `Turning Point.’

He worked with several music stars in the 1990s like Bright Chimezie, Tony Okoroji, Stella Monye, Onyeka Onwuenu, Chris Mba and many others.

But his fame and fortune began to dwindle shortly after he dropped his sophomore album, ‘New Dawn’ in 1991.

He faded off the music scene subsequently and remained out of the public radar ever since.

He started out as a DJ and performed for famous Nigerian musicians.

In an interview published in 2005, the late singer was quoted as saying, “I started my apprenticeship by following musicians, playing for them and eventually I did my album.

vanguard