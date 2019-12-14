Verdict on al-Bashir’s corruption trial ‘ready’

The verdict in the corruption trial of Sudan’s ousted president, Omar al-Bashir will be delivered on Saturday.

The court in the capital of Khartoum heard final testimonies in the case on November 16, including that of the government’s auditor.

After he was overthrown in a military coup on April 11, al-Bashir was found in possession of large sums in local and foreign currency, as well as other assets, without legal justification.

While the former president admitted he had received $25 million from Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Al-Bashir, who was in power for 30 years, was deposed when members of the military arrested him after months of nationwide anti-government protests.

He is currently being detained in Kobar prison – where he once sent many of his political opponents and a far cry from his luxurious palace.

According to his lawyers, al-Bashir was summoned this week to answer questions about the coup that brought him to power in 1989 and the killing of protesters earlier this year.

He is also wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague for crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide in Sudan’s Darfur region.

It is still unclear whether or not he will be handed over to the ICC.

Despite the international warrant for his arrest since 2009, al-Bashir travelled to several countries including Arab and African nations. (NAN)

Vanguard