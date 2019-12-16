Vanguard reporters shine at NMMA 2019 Awards

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Five Vanguard reporters were among outstanding journalists honoured on Sunday at the 2019 prestigious Nigeria Media Merit Award, NMMA, grand presentation ceremony, held at Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos, venue of the event.

Vanguard emerged winners in the five categories from 34 nominations at the 27th NMMA, Africa’s foremost media excellence trust.

Vanguard Features Editor, Mr Mike Ebonuggwo won the Gani Fawehinmi Prize Award for the human right Reporter of the year, 2019 with his story titled, “Justice on a slow lane“.

Mr Olasunkanmi Akoni, Assistant News Editor emerged the winner of Nigerite Prize Award for Real Estate/Construction Reporter with his story titled “Inside new Oshodi.”

Mr Emmanuel Ujah won the Peter Odili Prize Award for the Power Reporter of the year with his story titled, “Electricity: The high cost of living in darkness.”

Mr Princewill Ekwujuru, won the Keystone Bank for Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, Reporter of the year, with his story titled, “Divergent Views in debate over relevance of CSR.”

While, the Ibrahim Shekarau Prize for Education Reporter went to Mrs. Ebele Orakpo Dorothy with her story titled, “Deepening rot in education sector triggers alarm.”

Other Vanguard reporters nominated for awards include: Babajide Komolafe for UBA Prize Money Market Reporter of the Year with story entry, “Foreign investors rattle forex market,” won by Chukwunyem Chiedu of New Telegraph, Chioma Obinna for 9Mobile Prize for most innovative reporter of the Year, won by Sins Fadare of The Nation, Peter Egwuatu for Access Bank Prize for Capital Market Reporter of the Year, with story entry, “Political uncertainties dominate outlook for stock market in H2’18, won by Salako Adeola of The Nation..

While, Rosemary Onuha nominated for IGI Prize for Insurance Reporter of the Year, with story entry “2019 election fever: Insurers loss confidence on govt business in H2′ 18,” won by Chijioke Jideofor of the New Telegraph..

