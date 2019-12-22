Breaking News
Translate

Uzbekistan’s parliamentary elections to test democratic reforms

On 11:54 amIn Foreignby
Kindly Share This Story:
Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan vote. PHOTO: Reuters

Voters in Uzbekistan head to the polls on Sunday for parliamentary elections seen as a test of the state’s commitment to democratic reforms following the death of the country’s long-time authoritarian leader three years ago.

The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) was expected to observe Sunday’s voting and present its findings the following day.

The organization has repeatedly recommended reforms to Uzbekistan’s electoral process following previous votes.

ALSO READ: Benin, Togo, 6 other West African countries rename common currency

With the second largest economy of the former Soviet republics in Central Asia, Uzbekistan had been led by only one president, Islam Karimov, for nearly three decades until his death in 2016.

The OSCE noted “serious irregularities,” including “indications of ballot stuffing,” in the 2016 election for Karimov’s successor, Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

During the previous parliamentary elections in 2014, the OSCE noted that Uzbekistan’s political atmosphere was “tightly controlled.”

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!