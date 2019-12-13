Use religion to crush corruption, Cleric tells FG

By Shina Abubakar

Federal Government has been advised to use religion as main weapon in the fight against corruption in order to win the battle

National Chief Imam of Al- Habibiyyah Islamic Society, Imam Fuad Adeyemi, disclosed this in Osogbo at an Inter-Faith Forum for Religious Leaders, held recently.

He said corruption could be effectively handled, using religion and religious leaders as major weapon to combat the menace through sermons to their followers, that would expose harms that corrupt acts portend for the general wellbeing of Nigerians.

“Base on a recent research, Nigeria is ranked as the third most religious country in Africa. If we want things done properly, we should use religion.

“So, if federal government wants to solve any problem, we should use religion for the purpose for a better result. Preachers should expose harms that corrupt acts portend to the general well-being of Nigerians in their sermons. Government should look in this direction,” the cleric said.

He lamented rising poverty among Nigerians, saying with hunger in the land, sermon against corruption may not achieved desired result and called on government to find enduring solutions to lack of basic needs of Nigerians.

In his remarks, co – executive Director, Interfaith Mediation Centre, Kaduna, Imam Muhammad Nurayn Ashafa, said corruption has made living in the country difficult.

“Everywhere, you hear lies, truth is not prevailing anymore. Instead, people embrace lies which is borne out of corruption, even at homes. The clergymen are also not left out. Places of authority have been desecrated with corruption,” he said.

He then called for concerted efforts by Nigerians to rid the country’s public life of graft, since that remains the only option left for Nigeria to be free of all hindrances to development.