US has saved Nigeria from Islamic agenda — Udeogaranya

On 6:20 pmIn Newsby
Charles Udo Udeogaranya

By Elizabeth Uwandu

One of the aspirants for the presidential office in 2019, Chief Charles Udeogaranya, has hailed the United States of America, USA, for saving Nigeria from a perceived Islamic agenda.

In a statement yesterday, Udeogaranya commended the government of the United States for taking up the agenda head-on by placing  Nigeria on a special watch list for tolerating “severe violations of religious freedom.”

According to him, “this tolerance has been a decoy to boost the morale of Islamic extremists.

“Nigeria, by population is evenly divided by Christians and Muslims, but the Federal Government has ensured that virtually all key government positions of governance are in the hands of Islamists against the dictates of the Nigerian constitution.

“The abhorric treatment  to Ndigbo ethnic group of Nigeria, who are predominantly Christian, remains a profound recognition of the fact that the Islamic agenda is real.

“This nepotistic approach in governance has since placed Nigeria on a precipitous position of destruction, but I’m grateful that United States government has stepped up to save Nigeria.

“I, therefore, thank President Trump, Secretary Pompeo, US Department of State and the entire government of the United States for their response to the ills in Nigeria and also not to hesitate to designate Nigeria as a  Country of Particular Concern, CPC.”

Vanguard

