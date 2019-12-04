US firm signs 5 year deal with Oku Books

Plans Book Fiesta in 2020

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

An American firm, Passion Inspired, USA, has signed a publishing deal with a Nigeria based book firm, Magnus Oku Books Limited to publish about 10, 000 copies of seven literature in 5 years.

The signing which took place in Abuja was done by the Chief Executive Officer, Passion Inspired, USA, Linda Carter, and the Chief Executive Officer, Magnus Oku Books Limited, Magnus Oku.

Carter who expressed optimism about the deal also commended the passion of the writer, Oku describing it as pure, exceptional and beacon of light said it amazing to see a talented person like him in many facets and that will create a positive impact.

The seven books include two motivational, two poetry, two prose, and one drama.

She said: “I am greatly honored on a multi-faceted level. Not only will I have the gift of being able to work closely on a personal level with someone with an incredibly inspiring spirit whose purpose is that not of selfish gain of agreed or vain nature.

“His purpose is pure, his talents exceptional and what I get to be part of will be a movement bounded by him to bring light to many.”

However, she noted that the task ahead to meet the target was enormous before Oku which is multipurpose in nature.

“Magnus himself is the face, the energy, and the brand of everything called Magnus and how truly amazing that he is being so talented in many facets, and this will create a vast product base in order to reach all types of people in varying ways. This is going to be a fun journey in the creative realm.

“I have been doing the footwork for the past 15 years as myself being passionate about my belief in the true beauty held within and specifically those artistically talented. These people’s voices must be heard in order to bring light back to so many that need it.

“In order to do that we need to break the mold and genuinely and fearlessly approach it differently to really blow light throughout. Between the online realm to the community, by which Magnus will spread like wildfire worldwide”, she added.

While responding, the Chief Executive Officer, Magnus Oku Books, Magnus Oku, expressed joy and hope that many lives will be touched and transformed with the literary works.

“I excited over this deal with a reputable firm as Passion Inspired and the Chief Executive Officer, Linda Carter, who has been an experienced manager and promoter of works like mine. I know the task ahead but notwithstanding, we together with Carter will achieve this enormous goal.

“We believe in Carter’s capability and professionalism of many years of experience can take my work to the next level as she has promised and it is a five-year deal. The books will be published on all online book platforms as well”, Magnus said.

Meanwhile, he disclosed that plans are on the way to organise the 2020 edition of Magnus Oku Books Fiesta, which the date will be announced early in 2020.

