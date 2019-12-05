Urhobo Youth Congress urges Buhari to inaugurate NDDC board

The umbrella body of Urhobo youths, Urhobo Youth Congress has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently inaugurate the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC board.

Arising from a crucial meeting which dwelt on some critical issues as they affect the Urhobo nation, the Niger-Delta and their implications on the region and nation at large at Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area, Delta State, yesterday, the group, in a statement by its President, Julius Imoniokena and National Secretary, Senebe Emore, said: ”We congratulate His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari on his overwhelming electoral victory at the polls and his subsequent success at the Supreme Court. The victory was a strong statement and affirmation of the electorates’ confidence in this administration – the various court judgements could not have gone otherwise.

”After a careful review of political happenings since the inauguration of the Ninth Assembly, we wish to commend the leadership of the Nigerian Senate and that of the leadership of the House of Representatives for their commitment to the Rebuild Nigeria project. We also thank the National Assembly for working in tandem with the Executive, and more importantly for the dispatch with which it has continued to treat issues of national interest.

”The Congress shall continue to support all actions, policies and programmes designed to bring succour to our people. Towards this end, Urhobo Youth Congress notes with commendation the President’s nominations for the new Board of the NDDC, led by Dr. Pius Odubu as Chairman and Chief Bernard Okumagba as Managing Director. The duo and other incoming members of the NDDC Board are people who have, overtime, proved to be incorruptible, accountable, dedicated and experienced in their various fields. We have no doubt that their reign will make a huge difference in justifying the creation and continued existence of NDDC.

”While we thank the Senate for the timely screening and confirmation of the nominees for the NDDC Board as requested by the President, we appeal to him to inaugurate the new Board to enable it exercise its mandate.

”We wish to reiterate that the constitution of an Interim Management Committee, IMC, to oversee the operations of the NDDC is a wrong step capable of igniting crisis in the region. Suffice to say that the way and manner the IMC was hurriedly put together, despite the President’s nomination being sent to the Senate, raises more questions than answers.

”While Urhobo Youths are not against the much-talked about audit of the NDDC; we believe an organization or institution needs not be shut down before an audit is conducted – you do not close shop because you want to take stock. It is our position, therefore, that the incoming Board which has been screened and confirmed by the Senate, be immediately sworn in.

”As a foremost socio-political pressure group in the region, we shall continue to do everything within our powers to promote peaceful coexistence amongst the various ethnic nationalities within the South-South region and the nation at large.”