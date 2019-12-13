Paralyses traffic movement for hours along

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A fallen tanker loaded with 33, 000 litres of AGO, popularly called Diesel, in a lone accident in the early hours of Friday, resulted in terrible gridlock along Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos, with motorists stranded for hours in the attendant traffic.

Though there was no death recorded, the driver was said to have survived with injuries suspected to be internal and is currently hospitalized.

Following the accident which occurred at about 5 am, on the Avenue, inwards Oriental Hotel, along Lekki-Epe Expressway, was immediately cordoned off to allow for unhindered safe rescue operations, as the tanker fell across the road, spilling its content in the process.

Men of the Lagos State Fire Service and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Police, raced promptly to the scene to prevent a possible outbreak of fire, and protection of lives and properties.

Motorists in and out of Ozumba Mbadiwe and environs had to ply alternative routes to their destinations to avoid being caught in the early morning gridlock.

The rescue team later succeeded in removing the tanker from the road to a safe place around 11 am.

According to LASEMA, Director General, Dr Femi Oke-Osanyitolu, “On getting to the scene of the incident, a white coloured unbranded tanker with registration number KRD-280XN laden with 33,000 litres of AGO (diesel) was found to have fallen on Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue.

“Further investigation revealed that one of its tyres burst while in motion. This resulted in the vehicle running over the highway median while the tanker compartment detached and flipped over, finally resting on its head.

“Two compartments of 11,000 litres each had already discharged their contents on the road while the last 11,000 litres compartment remained intact. The road was cordoned off on both sides of the highway and a diversion created to ease movement of traffic.

“The combined efforts of the Sharks (Lekki) Response Squad alongside the Bravo Team (Paramedics) of LASEMA, Lagos State, Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Lagos State Fire Service, Lekki Concession Company, LCC, and Nigeria Police worked together for a swift recovery, while the only injured driver (male, 32 years) was taken to hospital by LASEMA paramedic team with suspected internal injuries.”

