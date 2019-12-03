By Nwafor Sunday

…Say, we don’t want to see Police officers around Berger yard again

…Accuse officers of causing traffic gridlock

Angry truck drivers and some car dealers who witnessed the death of Ebube (20) and Mr. Peter at Berger Yard, Lagos, on Tuesday accused Police officers of their death.

An eye witness, Mr. Emmanuel Nwachi aka ‘Okosis’, who trained late Ebube in the car business appealed to the Federal and State Government to fish out the alleged officers involved in the death of Ebube.

The story

Big Chris, a car dealer who also witnessed the incident that led to the death of the duo, averred that Police officers were truly the cause of the accident.

He said, an officer who is yet to be identified asked a Truck driver to pay two thousand naira (N2000), to be allowed to access mile two-Berger yard road.

Deal which the driver declined and bargained for a thousand naira, noting that he has been on the road for more than one week and had spent all the money he had.

The police officer said no but later collected the N1000 and pursued the driver from Mile two down to Berger yard, where he tear-gassed him along with his colleagues.

“The driver lost control of the wheel, hit the car in his front which accidentally crushed Peter and Ebube”, he said.

Irked with the incident, irate drivers invaded chased the officers inside Vanguard, injured policemen and destroyed police van.

Police authorities mobilize battle-ready operatives, and made some arrest.

CP Odumosu gives matching order for the immediate arrest of those involved in the rampage, invasion of Vanguard premises.

Confirming the story, other eyewitnesses Chigozie and Abdulahi accused officers stationed along the road of being the root cause of traffic on the road.

They said that the delay caused while collecting money from drivers are the major cause of the gridlock.

Chigozie along with others present during this interview said they don’t want to see any police officer on the road again.

About the deceased

Ebube a 20 year old boy, recently finished his secondary school and had planned to travel to Malaysia in January.

He was from Umuoji Anambra state.

Peter on the other hand was the only son of his family. His wife recently gave birth. He had planned to travel home during this Yuletide for his sister’s marriage.

