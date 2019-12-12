University: Jega-led JAMB c’mtee seeks safety, security for students

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board,JAMB’s Internalisation Committee on Admissions in Tertiary Institutions, led by Prof Attahiru Jega,has has called for an improved safety and security of both local and foreign students in tertiary institutions in the country.

The committee,while submitting a report on the review of admission into the nation’s tertiary institutions,recommended a new framework to globalise operations high institutions of learning.

In the report, presented to the Registrar of JAMB, Professor Ishaq Oloyede,the committee,said government must also make conscious efforts to promote the country’s culture abroad through agencies such as the National Council for Arts and Culture,NCAC.

The committee,according to Jega,also recommended that tertiary institutions should open offshore campuses for the export of Nigerian education under a robust regulatory framework.

According to him, currently, Nigeria scores low on the internalisation index.

“In a survey of August 2019 by this committee on tertiary institutions in Nigeria, of the 194 institutions that responded, there were 1,856 foreign students out of the total 1,132,795 students.

“There was 437 foreign academic staff from a total of 5,604 academic staff in these institutions. Foreign students make up 0.18 per cent in universities, 0.29 per cent in polytechnics and 0.04 per cent in Colleges of Education.

“The percentage of all foreign students in Nigeria’s tertiary education system as at 2018/2019 session is 0.16 per cent,”the committee said.

The committee said Nigeria needed to develop a framework for internationalisation of its tertiary education system, which should include but limited to admissions process.

It appealed to relevant government agencies to disseminate information and provide links on tertiary education in Nigeria through global online and offline platforms that are visible to global audience.

It also asked for greater autonomy and flexibility to tertiary institutions, to admit foreign students in collaboration with JAMB, and also enter into partnerships with foreign institutions, and provide funding for internationalisation of education to enable institutions develop appropriate infrastructure.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, in his remarks, appreciated the good works of the committee and assure them that the report won’t gather dust at the shelf but would be presented to JAMB governing board for further deliberations and appropriate actions.

He said: “We have selected 12 institutions across Nigeria where we have offered to assist them upgrade their hostel accommodations and other facilities in anticipation of influx of foreign students.”

