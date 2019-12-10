United Nations Intern’l Volunteer Day: Oando Foundation refurbishes, equips school to mark

In commemoration of the United Nations 2019 International Volunteer Day, Oando Foundation has chosen refurbishing and equipping Metropolitan Nursery and Primary School, Sari-Iganmu, Orile to mark it.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Trash to Art’, the Head of Oando Foundation, Adekanla Adegoke said refurbishing the Early Child Care classes in the school and providing age-appropriate educational materials was a way of observing the International Volunteer Day.

Adegoke said: “On this year’s International Volunteer Day, we are reminded how fortunate we are as an organization to have such dedicated individuals willing and able to volunteer their time and resources in enriching the lives of others, especially those in our adopted schools.

”We believe in the power of collaboration through volunteerism in actualizing the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 4 which remains Oando Foundation’s key focus.

”We are hopeful that today’s donations and engagement with the students have positively inspired them, and more importantly, will help improve their future learning experiences for better outcomes”.

This year’s Volunteer Day presented a unique opportunity for Oando’s employee volunteers to make a lasting impact by working with teachers and pupils to refurbish their early childcare classes for better learning outcomes. We will also be equipping them with relevant skills in arts and crafts to promote individual creativity.

During the visitation, pupils engaged in various activities ranging from class painting, still-life drawing, and card making.

Expressing gratitude for the goodwill extended to the school by the Foundation, the Head Teacher of Metropolitan Primary School, Mr Abiodun Julius said: “We truly appreciate Oando Foundation for adopting our school.

” The Foundation has been our partner for many years; they have supported us in training our teachers, providing a perimeter fence for improved security, awarding scholarships to our students.

”And giving us teaching and learning materials to help our teachers and students perform better. We are very grateful for what they have done today for our students, especially those in the nursery classes”.

The Chief Compliance Officer, Oando Plc, Ayotola Jagun who also volunteered for the event appreciated employees for the impressive turnout, emphasizing the relationship between this action and Oando’s core values.