UNIMED: Day Akeredolu praised Mimiko, his predecessor

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has eulogized his predecessor, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, for establishing the first University of Medical Sciences in the country UNIMED and his giant strides in the state’s health sector during his eight years tenure.

Akeredolu made mention of this while speaking at the first convocation of the Ondo State University of Medical Science (UNIMED), in Ondo.

The university was established in 2014 by the former governor.

Akeredolu said successes made by his administration in the state’s health sector must be attributed to Mimiko who laid a solid foundation for his government.

His words: “The whole of Ondo state will forever be grateful to my predecessor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, who thought it wise to begin this (University of Medical Sciences) project in our state, we want to thank you for your vision and passion”

“I chose to come on board to continue this your (Mimiko) excellent legacy because of the uniqueness, and whatever achievement we have made in the health sector Ondo state belongs to you.”

“Government is a continuum and I will continue to do what I believe is right. We will continue to do our very best to support the University of Medical Sciences.

“At this point, let me congratulate the Council, Senate, staff and students of UNIMED for this milestone development. It’s due to the hard work that you all have put in that we are witnessing today’s event.

“ I do hope you will continue in this manner to ensure even greater successes for the University. I also congratulate the graduating students, their parents and guardians, who must be very happy that what began as a small anecdote only a few years ago, has now transformed into a big success for their wards and families.

“The graduating students must also know that the degree they are getting today is only a small seed, which they should make bigger and stronger in their quest for personal development.

“I therefore wish to call on UNIMED and indeed all Universities in Ondo State to ensure that their management is strong and that senior management officials are appointed with consideration for merit, track records, integrity and strong University management experience.

“As a Visitor, I will continue to monitor the trends in order to ensure that only the very best personnel that buy into the vision and mission of the State for educational development will find places in the management of our tertiary educational system.”

In his address, UNIMED Vice Chancellor, Prof. Friday Okonofua commended Mimiko’s ingenuity in establishing the university and said the university decided to honour Mimiko with the Heroes award because the institution cannot award honorary doctorate degrees until it begins its Postgraduate programmes.

“Dr Mimiko’s role can never be forgotten for the foresightedness with which he established the University, and for the brazenness with which he appointed me the Vice Chancellor.

“The fact that I am not from Ondo State also made it very exemplary, which made me to be determined never to disappoint him and the good people of the state. Till date, he continues to provide unique and exemplary support and advice to the University.”

Responding on behalf of the other awardees, Mimiko said the institution will continue to enjoy their support as he used the occasion to admonish government to invest massively in education and maintain university autonomy.

Vanguard

