UNILAG medical college inducts 138 doctors, dentists

By Gabriel Olawale

The Provost, College of Medicine, University Of Lagos, CMUL, Prof. Afolabi Lesi has urged doctors and dentists across the country not to be limited to what they are taught in school but be ready to learn new things in clinical practice.

Speaking at the induction of 2018 qualified medical and dental practitioners, Lesi urged the 138 doctors, dentists inductees to change the narrative and embrace their careers.

He admonished them to be the change agents of the educational and health sectors.

Lesi said that the goal of their training was not to fill them up with knowledge and send them into the world but for them to continue to learn and constantly improve themselves.

“I therefore urge you to adopt this outlook as it will help you to adapt to the inevitable changes and challenges and opportunities ahead. Do not limit yourself to what you have learnt in school only, be ready to learn new things and trending approaches in clinical practice, he said.

“We can blame our leaders, but the blame squarely rests on each and everyone of us who either has quiet not to rock the boat or cut corners in our quest to get ahead of the next person.

“This is compounded by the existential threat of brain drain at all levels of manpower and across all professional groups, ” he said.

He urged the inductees to be ready to tell their story differently by doing something unique in their various fields of endeavors

orroborating his views, Deputy Vice- Chancellor, University of Lagos, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola urged the inductees to be a problem solver at the health sector.

“Quality of any medical school is by seeing their products, we are proud of our own products because they are smart and competent,” she said.

The Chief Executive Officer of Strategy House, Dr Maxwell Ubah advised the inducted medical and dental practitioners to be competent doctors and not incompetent or criminal ones.

Ubah, who was the guest speaker said that they should know that competent professionals were not static but dynamic at their profession.

“Competent doctors share empathy which makes them closer and pay attention to their patients and makes them successful at their job.

“The future of medicine has started but you are already late which means you should take responsibility of your position.

“Learn to listen to your patients and other health workers and be committed to excellence.”

