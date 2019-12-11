Unemployed man to pay N300, 000 bail for alleged impersonation

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday, slammed N300, 000 bail on a 44-year-old jobless man, Dotun Oladimeji for allegedly entering into a First Bank office to use an ATM card which was not his own.

According to the police, Oladimeji, a resident of No. 5 Olajumoke St., Akesan, Igando in Lagos, is being charged for misdemeanour.

The chief magistrate, Mrs T. A. Ojo, admitted the defendant to N300, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum, after he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Ojo ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government and should reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

She added that the sureties must be on Grade Level 12 officer or above and their means of livelihood verified.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Dec. 20 for mention.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Sgt. Kenrich Nomayo, alleged that the defendant attempted to steal by entering the bank; disguising to be the right owner of an account belonging to one Anthony Chiwuka.

Nomayo told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Nov. 22 at 1.00 p. m. at First Bank, Iju Road, Fagba, a Lagos suburb.

“The defendant entered the bank and requested for an ATM on an account which he disguised to be the owner.

“A staff of the bank alerted the police after different ATM cards were found on the defendant for which he could not give a satisfactory ownership,” he said.

