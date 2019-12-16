Unemployed bags 2 years in jail for peddling 14.2kg hemp

A Federal High Court in Lagos State on Monday sentenced a 37-year-old-man, Sulaiman Shehu, to two years’ imprisonment for trafficking 14.2kg of hemp.

Shehu was charged by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on a count charge of drug trafficking and he admitted guilt.

On Monday, the court reviewed the facts of the case, and Justice Mohammed Liman sentenced Shehu, holding that the sentence should take effect from the date of his arrest.

The Prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, had said that Shehu committed the offences on Sept. 2.

He tendered the banned substance in evidence, and the court admitted it as exhibit.

He also tendered a written statement of the convict, a request for scientific aid form and a drug analysis form.

The court also admitted and marked them accordingly.

He said that Shehu was arrested with a bag containing the narcotics at Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos, following a tip-off.

He said that about 14.2kg of Cannabis sativa (hemp) was recovered from Shehu during a search.

According to the prosecutor, hemp is listed in the NDLEA schedule as restricted.

Trafficking in same contravenes the provisions of Sections 11(c) of the NDLEA Act of 2004.

