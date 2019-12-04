Ukubeyinje a dispenser of English and Itsekiri languages alike

By Chief Solomon Arenyeka

My dear brother in law, words cannot express my shock at your sudden transition unto eternal glory.

Law, as we fondly called you. I saw you, though on bed, a day before your departure, but little did I know that was to be the last. We however take solace in the fact that we know you are resting in the bosom of the Lord as you gave your life long ago in His hands.

READ ALSO:

An orator, a wordsmith, a dispenser of the English language and Itsekiri language alike, you were an embodiment of structure and organisation as shown by your singular dedication to the creation of a new Obitugbo community to the benefits of indigenes and the Itsekiri nation at large.

We take solace in the fact that God giveth and taketh at His appointed time. Your legacies of uprightness, dedication to duty and pursuing the cause you believed in to its logical conclusion shall remain fresh in our memories.

Rest in Perfect Peace till we meet on resurrection day.

Hon. Misan Ukubeyinje

Dear brother Lawrence, your sudden exit was a rude shock to me, no opportunity to say goodbye. Anyway, the Almighty God knows best. He brought you to this world for a purpose on an appointed day and took you away from us on his appointed day having been satisfied that you have completed your assignment on earth.“I will miss you greatly for your intelligence, wisdom, love, understanding, compassion and passion for whatever you believed in.

You are a peace builder and icon of our family. Communities, associations and clubs you belong to. You were treasured by all and played hero and mentor to many who will miss you so much.

“Though with heavy hearts we mourn you it is my conviction that you just started your eternal journey to Elysium devoid of all pains, worries and stress of this earthly world to a peaceful celestial voyage.“Have a sweet rest as I pray your soul be received in heaven with joyful songs.“Adieu brother!“