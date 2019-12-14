UK’s PM, Boris Johnson parties with girlfriend to celebrate victory

The United Kingdom Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, 55, walked side by side with his 31-year-old girlfriend as he arrived at a private London residence for a Christmas party held by Russian tycoon and owner of the Evening Standard Evgeny Lebedev.

Wearing the same suit he was seen in while addressing the country from the steps of 10 Downing Street, Mr Johnson was joined by a host of other famous faces including Sir Bob Geldof, David Hasselhoff and Jemima Goldsmith.

Speaking after accepting the Queen’s invitation to form a government, the PM said it was time to bring ‘closure’ to the three-and-a-half years of toxic argument over Britain’s departure from the European Union and repeated his pledge to “get Brexit done”.

Despite last night’s celebrations, he appeared fresh-faced according to DailyMail as he appeared in Tony Blair’s old constituency of Sedgefield today to thank former Labour voters who had backed the Tories and helped secure a landslide victory.

Mr Johnson told the audience at a cricket club: ‘I want the people of the North East to know that we in the Conservative Party and I will repay your trust – and everything that we do, everything that I do as your Prime Minister, will be devoted to repaying that trust.’

Last night’s London party was packed with notable guests from the worlds of show business and politics including actress Sadie Frost, model Lily Cole and journalist Rachel Johnson, the PM’s sister – who admitted to never having met Ms Symonds.

Mr Cameron, who attended the party with his wife Samantha, congratulated his Old Etonian friend and rival on an “extraordinary result”.

The PM is set to embark on a whirlwind 100 days which will take in Brexit and a raft of domestic changes, plus a charm offensive in Scotland designed to counter election successes by the SNP. It came after Jeremy Corbyn handed Mr Johnson an 80-seat majority in the opposition’s worst defeat since 1935.

