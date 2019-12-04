Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday inaugurated a 200-seater e-library furnished and donated to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, by the member representing Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, Dr. Pat Asadu.

Inaugurating the e-library amid jubilation, Governor Ugwuanyi commended Asadu for the initiative aimed at improving the standard of education in the university.

The e-library, which is located at Professor Paul Akubue Building, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, comprises 200 computers fully installed with internet facilities and office furniture.

Speaking at the event, the Dean, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Professor A. A. Attamah, described the donation as “marvelous” and “unexpected,” adding that the gesture had uplifted the university’s quest for educational excellence.

In his remarks, the university’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Charles Igwe, who was represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration, Professor Patrick Okpoko, thanked the parliamentarian for “the wonderful gesture,” commending Governor Ugwuanyi for his good works in the state.

Shortly after the event, Asadu was honoured with a grand reception by his community, Ovoko in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area alongside the member representing Igbo-Eze South Constituency, Emeka Madu.

The reception, which was attended by Governor Ugwuanyi and other dignitaries, according to the people of Ovoko, was in recognition of the numerous contributions of their two illustrious sons towards the development of their community, the state and the country.

The community also honoured Ugwuanyi for his support and participation of their sons in active politics and further confered on him Ebubedike of Ovoko chieftaincy title.

Speaking, Dr. Pat Asadu described Ugwuanyi as a worthy leader and great achiever with human milk of kindness, whose positive disposition cuts across all segments of humanity.

He said the governor has “done so well in office and has positively transformed politics in this state,” uniting people and communities that have had issues in the past, such as Ovoko and Ibagwa-Aka, after many years of enmity, “courtesy of your humility and forthrightness.”

He assured Ugwuanyi of the continued loyalty and support of his people even after he leaves office as the governor and prayed for God’s protection for him and his family.

Also speaking, Madu who extolled the governor’s leadership qualities and the fatherly role he has played in his life, stated that the governor has brought smiles to the people of the area through his infrastructure development and human empowerment programme, stressing that “today’s ceremony is a clear manifestation of the governor’s noble achievements.”

He added: “You have brought smiles to the people of Ovoko in particular and Igbo-Eze South in general. Wi-thout you, we wouldn’t have been here.”

Vanguard