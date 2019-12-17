Kindly Share This Story:

…Reappoints Agu GM/CEO

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Monday, constituted the board of Enugu State Housing Development Corporation (ESHDC), and appointed Justus Nwabueze Ugwu as Chairman.

In a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, Gov. Ugwuanyi reappointed Mr. Chukwuemelie Lambert Agu, as the General Manager/Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation.

Members of the board, according to the statement, include Juliet Chioma Aduma, Amoge Martha Ngwu, Virginia Nnenna Onyeka, Uchenna Joseph Okolo, Hycinth Anayo Ewoh and Bernard Akonam Aneke.

The appointment, according to the SSG, takes effect from today, Monday, December 16, 2019.

ESHDC, saddled with the responsibility of providing and managing quality and affordable accommodation for residents of the state, has in the past four years brought innovations to bear on the rapid development of low, medium and high density housing estates.

Consequently, the Corporation under Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration, has actualized the site and services of numerous housing estates such as the Valley Estate, GRA, Enugu; WTC Estate, Independence Layout, Enugu; Victory Estate, Enugu; Trinity Estate, Enugu; Fidelity Estate, GRA, Enugu with massive erosion/flood control work; Enugu Rangers Estate, Akegbe Ugwu, Enugu.

Others include, Sand View Estate, Akwuke, Enugu; Citadel Estate 1 & 2, Independence Layout, Enugu, Transparency Estate, Uwani, Enugu, Heritage Estate, Enugu, adjacent to Zik’s Residence, among others.

