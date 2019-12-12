Uduaghan grieves as Tony Obuh dies at 62

Immediate past Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan has expressed grief and shock on the death of Mr. Anthony Chucks Obuh, who served him diligently and faithfully, first as Director in the office of Secretary to the State Government and Permanent Secretary, Government House, Asaba.

Anthony Chucks Obuh who died in the early hours of Thursday morning at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Enugu, was born 27th January 1957 and was the current Chairman, State Pensions Board.

An extremely downcast and grieving Dr. Uduaghan described Obuh as “an experienced retired civil servant, who started working with me first as Director, then Permanent Secretary in SSG’s office, and then my Permanent Secretary in the Government House.”

“He became Permanent Secretary Government House and Protocol, when I was Governor, from where he resigned to contest the Governorship seat of Delta State.

“After the unsuccessful attempt, he was appointed a Commissioner for Special Duties until the end of my administration.

“In the past few years, he has dealt with a protracted illness for which he had sought medical solutions both in Nigeria and overseas. He finally succumbed to the illness in the early hours of this morning.

“He was a highly effective and efficient technocrat, hardworking, dedicated, and very humble”, he posited.

Dr. Uduaghan who prayed for the repose of the gentle soul of the deceased also sent his heartfelt condolences to the family and associates of the departed Tony Obuh.

Monoyo Edon,

Media Assistant to Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, CON

Vanguard