tech innovator wins big in UUBO Black Friday Pitch Competition

UUBO is proud to announce the success of its inaugural Black Friday Pitch Competition, which held on Friday, 29th November 2019 in conjunction with the third edition of the annual UUBO Black Friday Legal Clinic.

The Black Friday Pitch competition was a strategic effort by UUBO to recognise and reward the value, innovation and sustainability brought by emerging entrepreneurs to the creative, tech, fashion and logistics industries.

From the 216 applications sent in nationwide, a shortlist of 14 candidates was drawn. These candidates were interviewed by our expert judges: Tosin Durotoye of FilmoReality/PropLab.Africa, Victoria Fabunmi of CcHub, Derin Adebayo of Endeavor Nigeria and Oluwatoyin Emmanuel-Olubake of Acumen West Africa, via a series of in-person presentations during which the candidates showcased their business offerings.

It is UUBO’s pleasure to have awarded the grand prize to Ibrahim Oredola of SkillNG, a solution based business which helps young people learn global in-demand digital skills by connecting learners to professional skill tutors and critical learning materials through a peer to peer learning network.

Oredola received $1000 and 20 hours of free legal advisory services as his prize, while Fela Akinse of Salubata received the second place prize of $1000 and 15 hours of free legal advisory services. These two entrepreneurs, working in tech and fashion respectively, impressed our expert judges with the uniqueness and viability of their ideas in the Nigerian marketplace.

Every year, the UUBO Black Friday Legal Clinic and Pitch Competition brings together some of the most innovative emerging entrepreneurs in Nigeria. The firm is proud of its continued contribution to the success of SMEs across the country.

