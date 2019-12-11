Breaking News
Uber, Bolt, others not banned at airports – FAAN

3:31 pm
The Management of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said it did not ban Uber, Bolt and others at Lagos and other airports in the country.

Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, the General Manager, Corporate Affairs of FAAN, said in a statement in Lagos on Wednesday that the attention of FAAN was drawn to an online report, which she said was false.

Yakubu said: “We will like to state with all emphasis that passengers and the general public are free to use whatever means or mode convenient to transport themselves to the Lagos and other airports in Nigeria.

“We will, therefore, like to use this medium to inform the general public that the said signpost did not emanate from FAAN.

“Our security personnel have been instructed to remove the signpost and investigate the issue.”

