UBA Group emerges African Bank of the Year again

…Subsidiaries win Best Bank in 7 countries

By Elizabeth Adegbesan

The Banker Magazine has once again selected United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc as the “African Bank of the Year 2019”.

This is the second time UBA has clinched the award, having been named Best African Bank of 2017 by The Banker magazine. This year, UBA also won best bank category in six of its subsidiaries: UBA Benin, UBA Tchad, UBA Gabon, UBA Congo, UBA Cote D’Ivoire and UBA Sierra Leone.

This marks the first time ever in the history of the banker awards, that any one bank will be given as many as six wins including the grand regional award.

Expressing delight over the award, UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Kennedy Uzoka, stated: “The recognitions come as a reassurance that we are on track in consolidating our leadership position in Africa, as we continue to create superior value for all our stakeholders,”

“UBA must be doing something right, and for us, these awards mark another milestone for the Group. It is a testament of the diligent execution of the bank’s strategic initiatives geared towards customer service. Being recognised as Africa’s best bank complements positive feedback from customers and is a recognition of our improving efficiencies, service quality and innovation.”

UBA was represented by its CEO, UBA Africa, Mr. Victor Osadolor, who added: “UBA group will continue to innovate and lead in all our business segments, whilst delivering top-notch operational efficiencies and best-in-class customer service. We are beginning to realise early gains from our ongoing transformation programme and I am excited about the days ahead.”

