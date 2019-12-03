Two pedestrians crushed to death as truck drivers clash with police at Berger Yard, Lagos.

Irate drivers invade Vanguard, injure policemen, destroy police van.

Police authorities mobilize battle-ready operatives, arrest one of the suspected culprits, search for Mobile Policeman at the centre of the crisis.

CP Odumosu gives matching order for the immediate arrest of those involved in the rampage, invasion of Vanguard premises.

Gridlock worsen as trucks cause total blockage from Mile2 to Berger Yard, Kirikiri.

Details later…