Two minors accused of witchcraft set ablaze in Plateau

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Two girls accused of witchcraft have been set ablaze by yet to be identified people at Waduruk community, Shen village, Jos South local government area of Plateau State.

The victims aged 11 and 5 years respectively are lying critically ill at the Plateau State Specialists Hospital, Jos as the result of the various degrees of injuries sustained.

Reacting to such act, the State Chairperson of Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, Mrs. Jennifer Yarima condemned such saying it is a gross violation of the human rights of the victims and called for concerted efforts from law enforcement agencies to ensure the perpetrators are arrested and prosecuted.

In a statement she signed and issued in Jos, the NAWOJ Chairperson noted, “We condemn in strong terms the unspeakable human rights violation meted on two minors, 11 years old Godgift Nyam and five years old Mary Gyang who sustained unimaginable degree of injuries after they were burnt.

“The menace of jungle justice has no place in our contemporary society; it is a disheartening situation that minors will be subjected to such a traumatizing agony without any substantial evidence to prove their claims.

“The members of the community have continued to shield the perpetrators of this dastardly act and chased security agents when they went to arrest suspects. Since nobody is above the law, concerted efforts should be made to arrest and prosecute all those involved in this act of inhumanity to serve as a deterrent to others.”

She stressed that her Association, NAWOJ has picked interest in the case and will follow it to a logical conclusion and ensure that “justice is achieved in favour of the two minors” and urged the State government and all spirited individuals and organizations to “come to the aid of the victims who are in dire need of help.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

