Two ex-Eskom staff arrested over South Africa’s power station fraud

Two former managers at Eskom, South Africa’s ailing power firm, have been arrested for alleged corruption and fraud worth 745m rand ($51m; £39m).

Prosecutors said an investigation had revealed “gross manipulation” of contracts related to the construction of two new large power stations.

Two business directors and seven companies are also due in court in connection with the case.

Officials said the accused must remain unnamed until they appeared in court.

In a statement, Eskom said: “Eskom continues to work with law enforcement agencies… to root out corruption and malfeasance.”

The firm added that it would “leave no stone unturned in ensuring that perpetrators” were “brought to book.”

South Africa’s Special Investigating Unit, which was also looking into the allegations, said the arrests were “a great milestone in the fight against corruption in our country.” (BBC)

 

