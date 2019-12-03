Two drivers arraigned for alleged murder of LASTMA official

Jane Echewodo

The alleged killers of a Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) official were on Tuesday arraigned at the Yaba Magistrate Court in Sabo.

The deceased identified as Ola Oyeshina was allegedly attacked by two drivers at the Sifax-Iganmu area of Apapa last Friday.

The two drivers who allegedly murdered the LASTMA official were Abdullahi Akerele and Nurudeen Ogungbe.

The duo were arraigned on a two-count charge of attack and murder of a law enforcement officer before Chief Magistrate Kikelomo Ayeye.

The defendants denied the charges brought against them by the police.

Magistrate Ayeye ordered that the defendants be remanded in prison pending advice from the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP).

She adjourned the matter till January 28, 2020, for hearing.

Vanguard