Two died, as motorcycle slipped on collapse bridge in Osun

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Two youngmen, Tunde, 24, and a teenager Samad, early morning on Saturday were involved in an accident which caused them to slip into a river at Omu river in Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State.

The bridge on the river, which is the boundary mark between Osogbo, the state capital and Obokun local government had collapsed during a flood that ravaged the community in August this year.

It was gathered that the duo were going to one of the villages to bring their father, who lives in the village to Osogbo for the weekend when the motorcycle slipped on the plank used as a temporary bridge linking the communities with the state capital.

An eye witness, Rafiu Adebisi disclosed that the duo were on the bike crossing the river when the motorcycle slipped, saying they fell into the river while struggling on the plank bridge.

“Tunde usually come to the village to take his father to Osogbo for the weekend and the elderly man returned on Monday, but this Saturday, he was with his cousin, Salad, who was about 16. Their motorcycle slipped on the plank bridge and while struggling to avoid serious injury, the duo fell into the river.

Efforts to rescue them proved abortive as they were brought out of the river dead. The whole operation by the locals took about 20 minutes because the river was deep.

The accident in Osun was reported at the Ibokun police station, but no officer came to the scene except the Divisional Police Officer, who came after the bodies have been evacuated by the victim’s relatives.

The head of Odu village, Mahruf Adekunle who was at the scene called on the appropriate authorities to come to the aid of the communities in the area by rehabilitating the bridge and safe innocent lives.

“How many more lives must be lost before government come to help rebuild this bridge, it collapsed during a flood in August and we have since been crying to government officials to reconstruct it to no avail. Now two innocent young men have become casualties.

The bridge connects Koka, Omu, Odu, Anjo, Kole villages and other hamlets to the state capital and we plead with the state government to help us”, Adekunle pleaded.

