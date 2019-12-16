Two die, many sustain injuries in violent clash between rival gangs in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Two people were confirmed dead while scores sustained various degrees of injuries on Monday, in a renewed gang clash between agents of Coker Aguda Local Council Development Area, LCDA and Itire/Ikate LCDA, Surulere area of Lagos State.

Several properties were also destroyed in the process.

The violent clash between two rival gangs which lasted for several hours forced many residents to stay indoor while businesses were hurriedly shut.

The streets in Aguda were deserted as only visible things in sight were broken bottles and damaged vehicles.

Vanguard gathered that the renewed clash was as a result of earlier clash which resurfaced last night.

Residents of Enitan, Adetola and Willy Omiyi m, therefore, called on security agencies to beef up security in the area over fear of reprisal attack. READ ALSO: Three patients die as lawyers clash with doctors in Pakistan hospital They called for the immediate arrest of those fuelling the crisis.

Men of the State Anti-Cultism and Robbery team later moved into the trouble spots and arrested some of the perpetrators of the violence.

It was gathered that the age-long rival clash between Itire and Aguda gangs had claimed several lives and properties worth several millions of naira destroyed.

LASH reacts

Reacting to the clash, S pecial Adviser i nformation and Strategy, Mr. Lanre Oguntoyinbo, in statement, titled: Unrest in Pako of Surulere between Coker Aguda LCDA and Itire/Ikatw LCDA, assured that there was no cause for the alarm.

According to Oguntonyinbo, “ It is imperative we assure residents and visitors of Pako Aguda community in respect of the widely reported unrest via social media platforms.

“It is worthy of note that the unrest is under control as men of the Nigerian police force led by the Area Commander of Area C, the DPOS of Soloki and ITIRE, including men from Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps were able to contain the situation and return to normalcy.

“A joint security meeting will be held soonest by the two chairmen, as the Chief Security Officers of the two LCDAs with the law enforcement agencies.

“Lastly, the government urge parents to warn their wards as whoever is caught in the act of creating or support acts of violence to the lives and peace of Surulere2 will be dully prosecuted according to the laws of the land.”

“The General Public are hereby advised to go about their normal duties with cautiousness.”

