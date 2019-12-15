Turkish Airlines pledges to freight passengers’ baggage to Nigeria

Turkish Airlines has pledged to commence immediate freight of all the leftover passengers’ baggage in Turkey to Nigeria following the suspension of its operations in Nigeria.

The General Manager, Public Affairs Division of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Mr. Sam Adurogboye, stated this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

He said the management of the airline had met with the NCAA management in Abuja on Friday to resolve the leftover baggage issue.

He said: “The airline said this will be achieved by instantly upgrading the Boeing 737 – 800 being used and found inadequate to a larger Airbus A330 and Boeing 737 – 900.

“The programme of clearance will be carried out from December 13 to December 17.”

Adurogboye said NCAA expected strict compliance with the remedial programme.

He warned all operators to ensure Nigerians were not taken for granted by providing safe, secure and efficient service at all times. (NAN)

Vanguard