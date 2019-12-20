Tuition-free school: Stanbic IBTC staff pay teachers’ salary

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

The staff of the Transactional Products & Services Unit of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc has donated a year’s teachers’ salary to the management of Comenius Nursery and Primary School, a tuition-free elementary school for poor children.

The school is an initiative of Street2School, a non-governmental organisation that sponsors and supports the education programmes of poor and marginalized children.

Mr. Inwang Akpan, Head, Transactional Products and Services and Mrs. Ojinika Shote, Head, Cash Management, Transactional Products, and Services; made the presentation of the cheque to Mrs. Oluwatosin Taiwo, the Proprietress of Comenius Nursery and Primary School.

Akpan stated that the donation was made to the teachers in appreciation of their dedication to providing quality education to the less privileged children.

He said: “They say that the reward for teachers is in heaven, but pending when you receive that reward in heaven, there is a lot that needs to be done here to support you while we are still on earth. That is the major reason why we decided to support your efforts.”

Speaking in the same vein, Shote added that the essence of the donation was to appreciate the teachers for their tireless efforts in providing quality education to the pupils of Comenius Nursery and Primary School.

She stated: “Without teachers, there will be no school. We decided to work with a well renowned NGO, Street2School, that we know is doing great work and to support them in their quest to run a free school. That’s why we decided to support the teachers under the aegis of the Street2School initiative with one year’s salary.”

While expressing her gratitude to the management of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Mrs. Taiwo noted that paying the teachers’ salary had been a burden since the inception of the free-school programme.

According to her, the move by the company was a push towards ensuring that every child had access to quality education and learning.

The payment of the teachers’ salaries kicked off from November 2019 to October 2020.

Mr. Funso Akere, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Capital, encouraged the students to imbibe the habit of hard work, adding that they would succeed if they were determined and focused on pursuing their dreams.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: