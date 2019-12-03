Trump denies knowing embattled UK’s Prince, Andrew

United States President, Donald Trump on Tuesday denied knowing British embattled Prince Andrew.

Prince Andrew is the son of Queen Elizabeth II. He is currently entangled in sexual abuse accusations which emerged from his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

“I don’t know him, no,” the U.S. president told reporters gathered in London for the NATO summit.

However, there are photographs according to the New York Times that supported the president and the Prince have met several times over the past 20 years.

Also recently as June when the prince, known formally as the Duke of York, hosted a breakfast meeting for Mr Trump during his state visit to Britain. Those photos were posted on the prince’s Twitter account.

Mr. Trump also toured Westminster Abbey in London with the prince, and they were photographed laughing together.

The prince announced last month that he was stepping back from public life after a disastrous television interview in which he tried to defend his connection to Mr. Epstein and said he had no recollection of Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who has testified that she was ordered to have sex with the prince.

Ms Giuffre, who has also spoken publicly about being abused by Mr Epstein, reiterated the accusations in a British television interview of her own on Monday, the Times reports.

The prince has denied any wrongdoing in his interactions with Mr. Epstein, who was jailed for 13 months in 2008 on a charge of soliciting prostitution from a minor. The financier hanged himself in a Manhattan jail in August while awaiting trial on new sex-trafficking charges.

