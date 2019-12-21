Trump blasts evangelical magazine founded by Billy Graham for supporting impeachment

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rasheed Sobowale

The United States (U.S.) President, Donald J. Trump who was impeached by the country’s House of Representatives has blasted an evangelical magazine that supported the House’s call.

Christianity Today is an evangelical magazine founded by the late Billy Graham, a prominent evangelical Christian figure.

The paper after the impeachment of the US president by votes in the House led by Nancy Pelosi writes in its editorial that Mr Trump is “morally lost and confused” and should be removed from office.

Mr Trump in response as usual via his Twitter handle posted, “A far-left magazine, or very “progressive,” as some would call it, which has been doing poorly and hasn’t been involved with the Billy Graham family for many years, Christianity Today, knows nothing about reading a perfect transcript of a routine phone call and would rather…

“have a Radical Left nonbeliever, who wants to take your religion & your guns, than Donald Trump as your President. No President has done more for the Evangelical community, and it’s not even close. You’ll not get anything from those Dems on stage. I won’t be reading ET again!”

In a similar response, Billy Graham’s son, Franklin Graham who is a strong supporter of Trump condemned the Christianity Today editorial saying his father would have not agreed with the magazine.

Franklin Graham posted on his Facebook page, “Yes, my father Billy Graham founded Christianity Today; but no, he would not agree with their opinion piece. In fact, he would be very disappointed.” He also stated that his father voted for Donald Trump.

“I have not previously shared who my father voted for in the past election, but because of this article, I feel it is necessary to share it now. My father knew Donald Trump, he believed in Donald Trump, and he voted for Donald Trump. He believed that Donald J. Trump was the man for this hour in history for our nation.”

The United States President, Donald Trump was impeached by the US House of Representatives dominated by Democrats members by a 230 to 197 vote.

The 45th US president becomes the third president to be impeached in American history. His fate now relies on the decision of the country’s Senate.

